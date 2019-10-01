The real Tokyo locations from Makoto Shinkai's anime movies

Tokyo serves as the backdrop for several films by Makoto Shinkai. The renowned anime director has approached the megapolis from multiple angles ranging from the urban decay of this year’s “Weathering With You” to the sleek, modern aesthetic of 2016’s “Your Name.”

Here are a few of the real-world locations that were featured in Shinkai’s biggest hits.

“Garden of Words”

Shinjuku Gyoen

Most scenes from the film “Garden of Words” take place in or around Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden. The seats near the Taiwan Pavilion is where Takao and Yukari decide to meet every day that it rains.

Shintoshin pedestrian bridge near Takarazuka University

Toward the end of the film, when Mitsuha and Taki finally go back to their respective bodies, the movie jumps several years into the future where the two are now adults. Years later, both of them are unfulfilled, yearning and searching for someone special — each other. During one snowy night, both Mitsuha and Taki walk pass by another on this very bridge.

Suga Shrine stairs

These stairs lead to Suga Shrine as well as the finale of the film. The stairway and the surrounding neighborhood are where Mitsuha and Taki finally find each other years after the meteor shower destroys Mitsuha’s hometown. This stairway was also featured extensively during the promotion of “Your Name.” The spot has become so popular that it is even listed on Google Maps as simply “Kimi No Na Wa stairs.”

Shinjuku police station intersection

This crossing at the Shinjuku police station can be seen during one of the many time lapse sequences throughout the course of “Your Name.”

Manga cafe

Much of “Weathering With You” takes place in Kabukicho, a stereotypically seedier part of Tokyo. Protagonist Hodaka stays at a manga cafe inspired by this one located in Kabukicho where he desperately looks for a job on the internet.

Kabukicho

Hodaka spends much of the beginning of the film wandering around the Kubukicho area looking for a place to stay and food to eat. One of the scenes was inspired by this street in Shinjuku.

Yoyogi Kaikan

In “Weathering With You,” Hina gains her ability to control the weather after stumbling across a mysterious shrine at the top of a dilapidated building in Tokyo. That building in question is the Yoyogi Kaikan, next to the Yoyogi Docomo building. It’s located just outside of Yoyogi Station — but don’t try to climb to the top of it like Hina did.