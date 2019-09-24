Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Craft for All of Us II: Shiseido's Philosophy Making Beauty Part of Everyday Life'

SHISEIDO ART HOUSE

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 25-Dec. 15

Launched by Shiseido Art House in 2015, the “Craft for All of Us” project aims to not only heighten the artistic appreciation of craft objects but also re-introduce and promote their use in daily life.

This second iteration of the exhibition focuses on five younger-generation traditional craftspeople: ceramist Imaizumi Imaemon XIV, lacquer artists Nakajou Iori and Mizuguchi Saki, metalworker Yoshiha Yohei III, and glassworker Adachi Masao.

Highlights include a round crest dish by Imaemon, an incense container by Mizuguchi and a glass lipped bowl by Adachi.

Shiseido Art House; 751-1 Shimomata, Kakegawa, Shizuoka. Kakegawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 0537-23-6122; www.shiseidogroup.jp/art-house

Ceramic plate decorated with overglaze enamels and round pattern using thin ink-resist decoration technique (2019) by Imaizumi Imaemon XIV