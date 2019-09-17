'Masterpieces from the Musee de L'Orangerie: Jean Walter and Paul Guillaume Collection'

Sept. 21-Jan. 13, 2020

The Musee de L’Orangerie in Paris is well-known for its collection of impressionist and post-impressionist masterpieces amassed by Paul Guillaume (1891-1934), one of France’s leading early 20th-century art dealers and collectors.

After Guillaume’s death, his wife Domenica added pieces by both celebrated and emerging artists and added Jean Walter, her second husband’s name, to the collection title.

Highlights in this show of 70 works include “Young Girls at the Piano” (ca. 1892) by Renoir, “Argenteuil” (1875) by Monet, “Odalisque with Red Trousers” (ca. 1924-25) by Matisse and “Apples and Biscuits” (ca. 1879-80) by Cezanne.

Yokohama Museum of Art; 3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Minatomirai Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Thu. 03-5777-8600; https://artexhibition.jp/orangerie2019



