'Masterpieces from the Musee de L'Orangerie: Jean Walter and Paul Guillaume Collection'

YOKOHAMA MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 21-Jan. 13, 2020

The Musee de L’Orangerie in Paris is well-known for its collection of impressionist and post-impressionist masterpieces amassed by Paul Guillaume (1891-1934), one of France’s leading early 20th-century art dealers and collectors.

After Guillaume’s death, his wife Domenica added pieces by both celebrated and emerging artists and added Jean Walter, her second husband’s name, to the collection title.

Highlights in this show of 70 works include “Young Girls at the Piano” (ca. 1892) by Renoir, “Argenteuil” (1875) by Monet, “Odalisque with Red Trousers” (ca. 1924-25) by Matisse and “Apples and Biscuits” (ca. 1879-80) by Cezanne.

Yokohama Museum of Art; 3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Minatomirai Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Thu. 03-5777-8600; https://artexhibition.jp/orangerie2019
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Masterpieces from the Musee de L’Orangerie: Jean Walter and Paul Guillaume Collection” at the Yokohama Museum of Art to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Sept.24.

Gustav Klimt's "Pallas Athene" (1898)
An enlightening buildup to Viennese modernism
'Vienna on the Path to Modernism" at The National Museum of Art, Osaka, is essentially an illustrated history of sociopolitical developments leading to the city flourishing as one of the world's...
Shigeo Toya's "Woods IX," installation view at Vangi Sculpture Garden Museum (2011)
'Shigeo Toya: Body of the Gaze'
Sept. 21-Oct. 19 Since 1988, Saitama-based sculptor Shigeo Toya has won multiple awards, including the Asian Award at the Gwangju Biennale in 2000 and Japan's Purple Ribbon meda...
Yui Inoue's "Look at the Sea" (2011)
'Shiga-kinbi Art Spot Project Vol.2: "Symbiosis"'
Sept. 21-Oct. 20 In the city of Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, there are two main areas, both called Taisanji but spelled with different kanji. Though phonetically sounding the sa...

