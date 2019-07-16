Kengo Kuma and Associates + Jun Sato (work in progress image)

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Insects: Models for Design'

21_21 DESIGN SIGHT

by Yukari Tanaka

July 19-Nov. 4

Though insects are integral to environments and affect our everyday lives, due to their variety, surprisingly little is known about them. Their vibrant colors, physical features and other characteristics and habits, however, often go beyond our imaginations, making them a great inspiration to artists and designers.

Directed by the graphic designer Taku Sato and supervised by Takeshi Yoro, an anatomist who is also known for his love of insects, this exhibition sheds light on the influence of insects in visual design, architecture, art and structural design.

Featured artists include designer Takeshi Ishiguro, architect Kengo Kuma and animator Mirai Mizue.

21_21 Design Sight; Tokyo Midtown Garden, 9-7-6 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Tue. 03-3475-2121; www.2121designsight.jp
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Insects: Models for Design” at 21_21 Design Sight to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: July 23.

