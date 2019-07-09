Music

Johnny Kitagawa, founder of talent agency that launched numerous boy bands, dead at 87

Kyodo, Staff Report

Johnny Kitagawa, president and founder of Johnny & Associates, a top Japanese talent agency that produced a number of popular male idol groups over decades, died of a ruptured cerebral aneurysm on Tuesday afternoon at a Tokyo hospital. He was 87. His real name was Hiromu Kitagawa.

Numerous idol groups were launched through his agency, including SMAP, Arashi, Tokio, Kinki Kids, Shonentai and King & Prince, among others.

Kitagawa reportedly collapsed on June 18 and was rushed to a hospital. The incident was kept secret but a number of entertainers reportedly visited the hospital to see the so-called godfather of Japanese show business.

Facing reporters on July 1, the five members of pop group Arashi for the first time revealed Kitawaga was hospitalized.

“When we have time, we go to the hospital as often as we can. We wish he would get better as soon as possible,” Arashi member Jun Matusmoto said.

LATEST MUSIC STORIES

Music city: Emi Meyer's latest album was recorded over two weeks in Nashville, Tennessee.
Emi Meyer: Trading in the jazz standards for original songs
The first half of the 2010s offered singer-songwriter Emi Meyer few breaks. She released a full-length album every year until 2015, driven both by creative energy and a feeling that she needed t...
Under the influence: DYGL's music echoes a range of British artists, and the band performs all of its songs in English.
A musical pilgrimage to an adopted homeland with DYGL
Scroll through the comments under DYGL's videos on YouTube, and the same reaction comes up again and again: I could've sworn this lot were from England. It isn't just the music the Tokyo-bred qu...
'80s to the max: Joe (left) and Aiki Kiyohisa, better known as Cyborg Joe and Ai-Kid, respectively, are fusing 1980s synth-pop with modern day Tokyo issues.
The Lethal Weapons: Locked and loaded on the streets of Tokyo
Nostalgia for the 1980s usually plays out more as an aesthetic than an authentic yearning to go back to the days of Rubik's Cubes and "Miami Vice." But that's not the case for Aiki Kiyohisa, 38. ...

, ,