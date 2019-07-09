Johnny Kitagawa, founder of talent agency that launched numerous boy bands, dead at 87

Johnny Kitagawa, president and founder of Johnny & Associates, a top Japanese talent agency that produced a number of popular male idol groups over decades, died of a ruptured cerebral aneurysm on Tuesday afternoon at a Tokyo hospital. He was 87. His real name was Hiromu Kitagawa.

Numerous idol groups were launched through his agency, including SMAP, Arashi, Tokio, Kinki Kids, Shonentai and King & Prince, among others.

Kitagawa reportedly collapsed on June 18 and was rushed to a hospital. The incident was kept secret but a number of entertainers reportedly visited the hospital to see the so-called godfather of Japanese show business.

Facing reporters on July 1, the five members of pop group Arashi for the first time revealed Kitawaga was hospitalized.

“When we have time, we go to the hospital as often as we can. We wish he would get better as soon as possible,” Arashi member Jun Matusmoto said.