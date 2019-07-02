'Masterpiece Tea Bowls Treasured by Tea Connoisseurs'

July 6-Sept. 29

The most highly valued utensil of the Japanese tea ceremony, chawan (tea bowls) are prized possessions of tea masters. Carefully selected for size, shape, color, pattern and texture, every tea bowl is handmade, unique and considered a work of art.

In a comprehensive lineup of outstanding tea bowls, accompanied by their boxes and accessories, the Sunritz Hattori Museum of Arts delves into the evolution of tea ceremony aesthetics. Among the works, the designated National Treasure “Fujisan,” made by potter and calligrapher Honami Koetsu (1558-1637), is being presented to the public for the first time.

Sunritz Hattori Museum of Arts; 2-1-1 Kogandori, Suwa, Nagano. Kamisuwa Stn. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 0266-57-3311; www.sunritz-hattori-museum.or.jp