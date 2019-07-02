A Totoya type tea bowl (16th century)

'Masterpiece Tea Bowls Treasured by Tea Connoisseurs'

SUNRITZ HATTORI MUSEUM OF ARTS

by Yukari Tanaka

July 6-Sept. 29

The most highly valued utensil of the Japanese tea ceremony, chawan (tea bowls) are prized possessions of tea masters. Carefully selected for size, shape, color, pattern and texture, every tea bowl is handmade, unique and considered a work of art.

In a comprehensive lineup of outstanding tea bowls, accompanied by their boxes and accessories, the Sunritz Hattori Museum of Arts delves into the evolution of tea ceremony aesthetics. Among the works, the designated National Treasure “Fujisan,” made by potter and calligrapher Honami Koetsu (1558-1637), is being presented to the public for the first time.

Sunritz Hattori Museum of Arts; 2-1-1 Kogandori, Suwa, Nagano. Kamisuwa Stn. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 0266-57-3311; www.sunritz-hattori-museum.or.jp

