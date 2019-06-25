'Every Day is Art Day: Fifty Years of the Yoda Family in New York'

June 29-Sept. 8

In 1966, 26-year-old Toshihisa Yoda left Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, for New York. With two suitcases filled with art supplies, he planned to stay there for just two years. Instead, however, his wife, Junko, also an artist, joined him in 1969. In 1972, Junko gave birth to their son Yoichiro, in Japan, but returned to the U.S. Yoichiro, too, became an artist.

Now, all based in Lower Manhattan, the family marks its 50th year in the U.S. with an exhibition of its works, including “Untitled #70-11” (1970) and “Umbrella Plant” (2009) by Toshihisa, “New York Harbor” (1988) and “Lily’s Corner #5” (2018) by Junko and “Deep Inside” (1993) and “Half Moon Hotel” (2002) by Yoichiro.

