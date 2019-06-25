Toshihisa Yoda's "Untitled #70-11" (1970) | PHOTO BY MITSUYA OKUMURA

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Every Day is Art Day: Fifty Years of the Yoda Family in New York'

MITAKA CITY GALLERY OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

June 29-Sept. 8

In 1966, 26-year-old Toshihisa Yoda left Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, for New York. With two suitcases filled with art supplies, he planned to stay there for just two years. Instead, however, his wife, Junko, also an artist, joined him in 1969. In 1972, Junko gave birth to their son Yoichiro, in Japan, but returned to the U.S. Yoichiro, too, became an artist.

Now, all based in Lower Manhattan, the family marks its 50th year in the U.S. with an exhibition of its works, including “Untitled #70-11” (1970) and “Umbrella Plant” (2009) by Toshihisa, “New York Harbor” (1988) and “Lily’s Corner #5” (2018) by Junko and “Deep Inside” (1993) and “Half Moon Hotel” (2002) by Yoichiro.

Mitaka City Gallery of Art; Coral 5F, 3-35-1 Shimorenjaku, Mitaka, Tokyo. Mitaka Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 0422-79-0033; www.mitaka-sportsandculture.or.jp/gallery

LATEST ART STORIES

Installation view of Tadanori Yokoo's "B29 and Homeland: From My Childhood to Andy Warhol"
Tadanori Yokoo: From the shadows within
The blotchy, salty self-portrait that confronts you as you enter Tadanori Yokoo's exhibition of recent work "B29 and Homeland: From My Childhood to Andy Warhol" (2018) has a hangman's noose in t...
'Takahata Isao: A Legend in Japanese Animation'
July 2-Oct.6 Since "The Great Adventure of Horus, Prince of the Sun" (1968), the first animated movie he directed, Isao Takahata (1935-2018) has been regarded as one of the great pioneer...
Makoto Saito's "1991 Virgin Japan" (1991)
'Heisei Graphics'
June 29-Aug. 17 The Heisei Era (1989-2019), one of Japan's longest eras, saw society undergo drastic changes, economically, politically and culturally. The world of art also saw an evolution ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toshihisa Yoda's "Untitled #70-11" (1970) | PHOTO BY MITSUYA OKUMURA