'Abstraction: Aspects of Contemporary Art'

May 25-Aug. 4

Abstract art, which first flourished in early 20th-century Europe and America as a widely practiced avant-garde style, is once again gaining popularity in Western art.

Though focusing on 40 years of European and American abstract works from the 1980s and onwards, this exhibition also looks back on historical paintings and sculptures to give context to contemporary pieces. Featured artists include American painter Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), German artist Gunther Forg (1952-2013) and Brooklyn-based conceptual artist and painter Richard Aldrich.

The National Museum of Art, Osaka; 4-2-55 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka. Watanabebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. in May and June till 8 p.m., July and Aug. till 9 p.m.). ¥900. Closed Mon. 06-6447-4680; www.nmao.go.jp/en