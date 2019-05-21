Richard Aldrich's "Inanna" (2016) | COURTESY OF THE ARTIST AND MISAKO & ROSEN, © RIK VANNEVEL

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Abstraction: Aspects of Contemporary Art'

THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF ART, OSAKA

by Yukari Tanaka

May 25-Aug. 4

Abstract art, which first flourished in early 20th-century Europe and America as a widely practiced avant-garde style, is once again gaining popularity in Western art.

Though focusing on 40 years of European and American abstract works from the 1980s and onwards, this exhibition also looks back on historical paintings and sculptures to give context to contemporary pieces. Featured artists include American painter Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), German artist Gunther Forg (1952-2013) and Brooklyn-based conceptual artist and painter Richard Aldrich.

The National Museum of Art, Osaka; 4-2-55 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka. Watanabebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. in May and June till 8 p.m., July and Aug. till 9 p.m.). ¥900. Closed Mon. 06-6447-4680; www.nmao.go.jp/en

LATEST ART STORIES

Satsuma cut-glass boat-shaped bowl with indigo blue overlay (mid-19th century)
'Information or Inspiration': The paths of perception
A review of "Information or Inspiration? Japanese Aesthetics to Enjoy With Left Side and Right Side of the Brain" at the Suntory Museum of Art almost needs a spoiler alert. The exhibition includes ...
Shiko Munakata's "Oshira-sama: The Flying Silkworm Deities" (1968)
'Retrospective of Munakata Shiko: Woodcut Prints'
May 25-July 7 Born in Aomori, Shiko Munakata (1903-1975) is internationally celebrated as a 20th-century master of Japanese woodcut prints, having won several awards, including first prize at th...
"Festival de Tokyo" (1969)
'Kumi Sugai: The Eternal Challenger'
May 25-July 21 Kumi Sugai (1919-96), known for his bold prints and paintings, was a multidisciplinary artist who explored design, typography and calligraphy. While working in commercial design d...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Richard Aldrich's "Inanna" (2016) | COURTESY OF THE ARTIST AND MISAKO &AMP; ROSEN, © RIK VANNEVEL