April 20-June 1

Ayako Ishiba is inspired by the idea that human perception can deceive us on a daily basis — whether it’s through visual illusions, the imagination, emotions clouding judgement, or simply the result of not paying enough attention. She documents everyday life with photographs of mundane objects and then, by outlining some of the items within the images in black, she distorts depth perception to make them appear two dimensional.

This solo exhibition presents Ishiba’s vision of a world “in between dimensions” and introduces her most recent works that further explore the possibilities of perspective and perception.

Kodama Gallery / Tennoz; Terrada Art Complex 3F, 1-33-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Tennozu Isle Stn. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 03-6433-1563; www.kodamagallery.com