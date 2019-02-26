'Errol Le Cain, The Enchanter of Images'

Feb. 23-March 31

Born in Singapore, Errol Le Cain (1941-1989) spent his early childhood in India until he moved to the U.K. by himself at the age of 17 to study animation. Settled in the U.K. until his death, Le Cain’s first self-authored picture book was the English legend “King Arthur’s Sword” and was inspired by a rough sketch he drew for a movie in 1968.

Le Cain’s whimsical and colorful illustrations mix Western-style conventions with Eastern artistic influences in works such as “Princess Cabbage,” “Cupid and Psyche” and “The Twelve Dancing Princesses.”

This comprehensive exhibition explores Le Cain’s magical world through original sketches of his illustrations and related documents.

Paramita Museum; 21-6 Obaneenmatsu- gae-cho, Komono-cho, Mie. Obaneen Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. 059-391-1088; www.paramitamuseum.com