"Beauty and The Beast" | ©1979 ERROL LE CAIN

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Errol Le Cain, The Enchanter of Images'

PARAMITA MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Feb. 23-March 31

Born in Singapore, Errol Le Cain (1941-1989) spent his early childhood in India until he moved to the U.K. by himself at the age of 17 to study animation. Settled in the U.K. until his death, Le Cain’s first self-authored picture book was the English legend “King Arthur’s Sword” and was inspired by a rough sketch he drew for a movie in 1968.

Le Cain’s whimsical and colorful illustrations mix Western-style conventions with Eastern artistic influences in works such as “Princess Cabbage,” “Cupid and Psyche” and “The Twelve Dancing Princesses.”

This comprehensive exhibition explores Le Cain’s magical world through original sketches of his illustrations and related documents.

Paramita Museum; 21-6 Obaneenmatsu- gae-cho, Komono-cho, Mie. Obaneen Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. 059-391-1088; www.paramitamuseum.com

LATEST ART STORIES

Makoto Aida's "Demonstration Machine for One Person (Against Salaryman)" (2005)
The complicated perception of heroism
This year, the contemporary artist/provocateur Makoto Aida took inspiration from a 19th-century Kuniyoshi Utagawa woodblock print in which the 10th-century princess and witch, Takiyasha, summone...
Installation view of Art Fair Tokyo 2018
'Art Fair Tokyo 2019'
March 8-10 Art Fair Tokyo is the largest art fair in Japan and the oldest in Asia. When it first launched as the Nippon International Contemporary Art Fair (NICAF) in 1992, it was the fi...
"Volcano, Surtsey, Iceland" (1965), from "The Creation"
'Realms of Color: The Creation by Ernst Haas'
March 1-May 31 A pioneer of color photography, Austria-born American photographer Ernst Haas (1921-86) was one of the most influential photographers of his time. He helped establish colo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"Beauty and The Beast" | ©1979 ERROL LE CAIN