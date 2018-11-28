‘Randall Okita: A Place Between’

Nov. 29-Feb. 14

Working closely with sculpture, technology and performance, Japanese-Canadian artist and filmmaker Randall Okita creates innovative installations that challenge the conventional notions of artistic disciplines while addressing difficult subjects such as violence, conflict and reconciliation. His works combine sculpture, film, digital media and human acrobatic feats to create video installations and other large-scale pieces.

His recent works in this exhibition focus on his personal history and family, exploring the universal themes of separation and the desire for connections.

Embassy of Canada Prince Takamado Gallery; 7-3-38 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Aoyama-Itchome Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. Closed Sat., Sun., holidays. 03-5412-6304; www.canadainternational.gc.ca/japan-japon