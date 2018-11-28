‘Randall Okita: A Place Between’
'Portrait as a Random Act of Violence'

Art / Openings In Tokyo

‘Randall Okita: A Place Between’

EMBASSY OF CANADA PRINCE TAKAMADO GALLERY

by Yukari Tanaka

Nov. 29-Feb. 14

Working closely with sculpture, technology and performance, Japanese-Canadian artist and filmmaker Randall Okita creates innovative installations that challenge the conventional notions of artistic disciplines while addressing difficult subjects such as violence, conflict and reconciliation. His works combine sculpture, film, digital media and human acrobatic feats to create video installations and other large-scale pieces.

His recent works in this exhibition focus on his personal history and family, exploring the universal themes of separation and the desire for connections.

Embassy of Canada Prince Takamado Gallery; 7-3-38 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Aoyama-Itchome Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. Closed Sat., Sun., holidays. 03-5412-6304; www.canadainternational.gc.ca/japan-japon

LATEST ART STORIES

M.C. Escher's "Day and Night" (1938)
The art world's oversight of Escher's mathematical work doesn't add up
The Dutch printmaker Maurits Cornelis (M.C.) Escher (1898-1972) followed in historical foundational art footsteps. His preoccupation with perspective was like that of the Renaissance; his self-...
"Chariot of Apollo, Study 1, Versailles, France" (1988)
'Michael Kenna: A 45 Year Odyssey 1973-2018'
Dec. 1-Jan. 27 An internationally recognized landscape photographer, Michael Kenna has had more than 450 solo exhibitions and published around 70 photo books. With a focus on the mystical effect...
Hashimoto Kansetsu's "Summer Evening" (1941)
'Hashimoto Kansetsu: A Solitary Painter'
Dec.1-Feb. 28 Hashimoto Kansetsu (1883-1945) was greatly influenced by his father, a Confucian scholar, who introduced him to kangaku (Chinese classical literature). Using the Shijo ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Portrait as a Random Act of Violence'