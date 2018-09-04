‘Treasures of Buddhist Art’

Sept. 8-Oct. 14

With its roots in India, Buddhism came to Japan via monks traveling on the Silk Road trade route in the 5th century. As it flourished in East Asia, Buddhist artworks also proliferated with statues and paintings now admired by both the religious and the secular.

Covering the world of Buddhist art and its transmission and development in various regions throughout the centuries, this exhibition presents numerous designated National Treasures and Important Cultural Properties. Highlights include stone carvings from the ancient center of Buddhism in India, Gandhara; artworks from China; a gilt bronze statue from the Korean Peninsula; and Buddhist wooden carvings and paintings from Japan.

Sen-oku Hakuko Kan Museum (Kyoto); 24 Shimomiyanomae-cho, Shishigatani, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto. Jingu-marutamachi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 075-771-6411; www.sen-oku.or.jp/kyoto