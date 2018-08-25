Kamen Rider tops Ultraman in engineering firm’s survey of childhood heroes
TV superhero Kamen Rider has topped a list of Japanese heroes people admired in their childhoods. | KYODO

JIJI

Popular TV superhero Kamen Rider topped a survey of Japanese childhood heroes conducted internally by Mitsubishi Electric Engineering Co.

Sailor Moon, a 1990s anime heroine, topped the list among women.

In an employee survey, Kamen Rider, the leading character in the long-running live-action TV series, was listed the most popular childhood hero by 133 employees ranging from their teens to their 60s, representing various generations.

“The scene in which the hero changed his appearance to become Kamen Rider was cool,” an employee in his 50s said.

In second place was Ultraman, the expanding giant character who became a social phenomenon for battling monsters and alien invaders to protect Earth.

The hero Son Goku from “Dragon Ball,” an anime based on the popular comic book, came in third, followed by Ultra Seven, another TV hero, and Hyuma Hoshi from “Kyojin no Hoshi” (“Star of the Giants”), a popular old-time baseball comic book.

Among female respondents, Usagi Tsukino from the “Sailor Moon” series topped the list.

“I liked her signature phrase and pose,” a respondent in her 20s said.

The runner-up was Lunlun Flower from “Hananoko Lunlun” (“The Flower Child Lunlun”), a popular TV anime from the 1970s.

The survey was conducted in June.

