‘Velazquez and the Celebration of Painting: The Golden Age in the Museo del Prado’
Titian's 'Venus and Music' (Ca. 1550) | © MUSEO NACIONAL DEL PRADO

Feb. 24-May 27

The Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid was founded in 1819 to showcase works that had been acquired by the Spanish Royal family. Since then, it has grown to be considered one of the finest collections of European art and has amassed more than 21,000 pieces, including over 7,500 paintings.

Seven paintings by the court painter Diego Velazquez (1599-1660), one of the most important artists of the Spanish Golden Age, and 70 masterpieces, including Italian and Flemish works, have been brought to Japan from the Museo Nacional del Prado in honor of the 150th anniversary of Japan-Spain diplomatic relations.

The National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo; 7-7 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; artexhibition.jp/prado2018

