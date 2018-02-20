‘New Planet Photo City: William Klein and Photographers Living in the 22nd Century’

Feb. 23-June 10

Known for his photojournalism and fashion photography of the 1950s to ’80s, William Klein’s playful humor and unusual techniques greatly influenced modern visual arts. A self-taught photographer, his experimental style defied genre norms and his documentation of major cities, including his native New York and Tokyo, garnered much critical acclaim for the photos’ sense of irony and wit.

As technology continues to change the course of photography and our relationship with it, artists also continue to find innovative ways to express life in the city. This exhibition looks at the future of visual arts through the eyes of contemporary artists in Asia, alongside an introduction to some of Klein’s seminal works.

21_21 Design Sight; Tokyo Midtown Garden, 9-7-6 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Tue. 03-3475-2121; www.2121designsight.jp/en