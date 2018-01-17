Beck, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to headline Summer Sonic

American singer-songwriter Beck and British rock outfit Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been named as headliners at this year’s Summer Sonic music festival in August.

Among other acts that have also been named on the bill are Chance the Rapper, pop star Shawn Mendes and electronic DJ Marshmello.

Marshmello will also be joined by Nine Inch Nails and My Bloody Valentine at Sonicmania, an all-night music event that is held in Chiba Prefecture the Friday evening before the weekend-long festival.

Summer Sonic is an annual two-day music festival held concurrently in Chiba Prefecture and Osaka. The festival features a mix of domestic and international artists performing on multiple stages on Aug. 18 and 19.

Nine Inch Nails has previously appeared at Summer Sonic in 2005 and 2009, while Beck played in 2001.

Beck, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nine Inch Nails and My Bloody Valentine have all previously appeared at Fuji Rock Festival in Naeba, Niigata Prefecture.