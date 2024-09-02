The big, beautiful, green-eyed Verdi was born in 2010 and originally came to Japan from China. He was surrendered to ARK only recently, and though friendly by nature, Verdi was understandably upset by suddenly being dumped at the ARK office.

He refused to eat, although his curvy body at the time was evidence he usually enjoyed his food. A couple weeks in, however, Verdi started to show his true personality — one full of expression and articulate appeals for attention.

Verdi loves a cuddle, so his next owner should be ready for a clingy kitty. | COURTESY OF YUKARI YAMAGUCHI

No wallflower, Verdi has proved himself a star among ARK personnel. He loves to receive and return genuine shows of affection, so a new home with owners that have enough love to give as Verdi surely does will surely be a match made in heaven.