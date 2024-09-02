In Namibia, 43.3% of the population lives in multidimensional poverty, according to UNICEF, which it describes as living without sufficient money, education and basic infrastructure. Since he arrived in Tochigi Prefecture four months ago, Jonah Ndeuludila has seen many things that stand in stark contrast to the way of life in his home country.

“I have never been to a developed country — to see how this is in reality,” he says. “It’s always something I read in books. The cars are more ergonomic. The city planning is great. Now, finally I am here. It’s easier to tell people at home because I really know.”

Ndeuludila has come to Japan for a nine-month stint at the Asian Rural Institute (ARI), a unique learning environment for rural leaders worldwide, many coming from developing countries. Founded by Christian pastor Toshihiro Takami in 1973, ARI promotes organic, subsistence farming methods and the practice of servant leadership, which emphasizes serving the people who work with you. Over the past 51 years, ARI has welcomed participants from across the globe. Sponsored by organizations in their home countries, many of these individuals come from rural regions in Asia and Africa, and return with the skills to effect significant change in their communities.