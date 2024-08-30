Born in Munich, Adrian Bianco, 38, left a media career in Berlin to move to Tokyo in 2019. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of Sabukaru Online, a cultural platform and web magazine covering underground culture in Asia. He is also the co-founder of Tokyo-based production agency Bianco Bianco.

1. What made you drop everything in Germany and move to Japan? I always wanted to move to Japan or somewhere else in Asia, but it seemed like an impossible task. After turning 30, I got scared it would become a lost dream. I basically left my whole life behind and started from zero. Leaving your comfort zone keeps you alive. It’s never too late to do it.

2. What were your first thoughts on Tokyo? I fell in love with what I call “the beauty of the ordinary.” I float through the day enjoying everyday life versus trying to find a kick in something extraordinary. After five-ish years, slowly these details became “my life.” I still appreciate the little things here over some of the bigger moments.