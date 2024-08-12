First featured here a little over a year ago, Barley has found a new home with Kazuko Takao and her family in Tokyo.

“I hadn’t felt I was in a position to adopt, but I had decided I could help with ARK’s mission by fostering,” says Takao, whose first foster dog just happened to be Barley.

“He was the perfect gentleman at home — gentle, sweet, quiet — but as soon as he went to an adoption event, he would go into a frenzy of barking,” Takao recalls. “It was enough to deter most people from even looking at him.”