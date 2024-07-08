Meet Jade, a delicate, gentle beauty who came to ARK when her previous owner was forced to give her up due to an illness in the family.

Born in about 2013, Jade came to the shelter this past May with Ruby, her roommate and best friend who we also believe to be Jade’s sibling. Jade is rather timid when she first meets people, but with time she becomes very outgoing, even oddly forward in her attempts to receive attention and affection. Her search for someone to be kind to her and to return the love she wants to show people is such a contrast to her initial shyness that it might seem out of character at first, but it's actually a big part of Jade’s charm.

Jade truly needs a home of her own with round-the-clock love. | SEITARO MATSUO

Housed in ARK’s shelter in western Japan, Jade waits day after day for someone to come along and give her a proper home. Long hours drag on and days roll by no different from the next, so maybe it’s no wonder her attempts to win attention are so frantic they could break your heart.

Jade truly needs a home of her own with round-the-clock love. She’s sure to return the favor.