Eyes of jade flecked with brown and a coat that shifts from tabby to calico make for the strikingly rare beauty that is Jewel.

Now 6 years old, Jewel is relatively new to ARK, having arrived after her owner was hospitalized. The shelter came as a serious shock to this elegant lady, but — like most calico cats, she proved strong-willed, confident and charming. Jewel has learned to cope with her new surroundings and is so affectionate that it can be hard to get her to stop purring atop your lap if she manages to make it there.

Though not wild about other cats (nor impressed at all by dogs), Jewel’s love of people has helped her bear the drastic upheaval in her life. She is quite vocal and can show off her strong voice, and her purr rises in a slow crescendo that’s almost lyrical — pure music to a cat lover’s ears.