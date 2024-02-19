A documentary will premiere later this month in Tokyo about the life and activism of leading disability rights advocate Mark Bookman. Equal parts touching and grounded in political and ethical demands, “Mark – A Call to Action” illuminates the remarkable life of a relentless historian, educator and activist.

The American-born Bookman, who was a full-time Tokyo resident, passed away in December 2022 at 31 years of age, shortly after the filming of the documentary took place. His death left his family, colleagues and fellow activists to complete a film even more searing and crucial to share.

“Mark wouldn’t stop for anything,” says Ron Small, the film’s writer and director. “He envisioned a world where we’re all equal, where there are no barriers. There was always something exciting happening because of him, and we’re proud to be able to tell his story.”