Japan’s elderly are becoming more diverse, and so are their financial challenges.

The definition of “elderly” in Japan is those who are 65 and over, and as of December 2020, there were about 191,000 elderly foreign residents in Japan, up 20,000 from January 2019, according to the government-affiliated Council of Local Authorities for International Relations. The elderly made up 7% of all foreign residents in the country in 2021, NTT Data Institute of Management Consulting said in a white paper.

This cohort is increasingly born overseas and facing issues that non-Japanese living here haven’t had to grapple with as much in the past: retirement and ensuring financial security in old age. Navigating these waters can be a challenge.