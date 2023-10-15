Lily is a senior lady who came to ARK when her owner fell into dire financial straits. She was born in 2008 and, at this time of life, such a huge upheaval would throw many a soul into panic or depression. Lily has taken it in stride.

Described as a “lovely and kind-hearted girl,” she is in need of a peaceful home. Very sweet, with a gentle disposition, she seemed slightly uncertain when she first came to ARK, but now she loves to welcome people into her enclosure. She will glide against your legs, meow a friendly hello and ask for gentle cuddles.

Lily lived with other cats in her former home and should be fine with having them around still. Her left eye has been dark since she was a kitten but it doesn’t seem to have stopped her from living life to the fullest, and we hope she needn’t stop now.

She may be a senior cat, but Lily still has so much love to give.

