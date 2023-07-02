Though Biwa and Sugarbee were rescued in February from an extreme hoarder situation, they are a very classy looking pair.

They are believed to be siblings. Both about 2 years old, Sugarbee is some five months older than Biwa. She’s a creamy white girl with touches of peach on her face. Biwa, a boy, is a silver tabby. Both cats have dreamy pale green eyes that will help you relax just by looking into them.

Both very wary initially, as were all 170 hoarded cats in the situation they were living in, Biwa and Sugarbee have made great progress in their socialization. Sugarbee, petite at only 3.5 kilograms, loves toys and being stroked. She’ll purr so hard she almost drools.