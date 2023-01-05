One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is going to the gym. Each year, people buy up memberships in the hopes that they’ll finally get into the habit of healthy living once and for all.

Among those in Japan’s international community, I’d say a close equivalent would be the resolution to study Japanese. I’ve known many people who have started out with the best of intentions only to get flummoxed when trying to find a way to study that best suits them.

For those that learn by listening, podcasts are an excellent way to boost and keep up those skills — and, by extension, your vocabulary and grammar as well.