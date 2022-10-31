  • Tokyo Yamathon participants walk the distance of the JR Yamanote Line, which encircles the downtown core of the capital. | MASAKI HASHIMOTO
    Tokyo Yamathon participants walk the distance of the JR Yamanote Line, which encircles the downtown core of the capital. | MASAKI HASHIMOTO
  • SHARE

It’s an exciting morning. It’s 9 a.m., the weather is drizzly and cool, and clusters of people are just starting to gather around Tokyo Station.

I jump into a massive Land Rover that will taxi members of the media to stations around Tokyo’s central Yamanote railway line. Technically, the vehicle wasn’t built for the narrow streets of the capital — it’s meant for off-roading and luxury safaris. However, we are hunting an elusive game: the “Tokyo Yamathoner.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED