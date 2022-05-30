  • Due to its proximity to the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, nobody is said to reside full-time in Futaba. Still, its original residents continue to consider themselves part of the community and are allowed in for limited stays.  | MASAYUKI KOBAYASHI
    Due to its proximity to the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, nobody is said to reside full-time in Futaba. Still, its original residents continue to consider themselves part of the community and are allowed in for limited stays.  | MASAYUKI KOBAYASHI
  • SHARE

Sendai – When Masayuki Kobayashi and Swastika Harsh Jajoo first laid eyes on the town of Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, neither one of them had feelings of trepidation or pity. The question that crossed their minds instead was, “Why are outsiders only able to see this town through the lens of the Great East Japan Earthquake?”

Currently a senior-year undergraduate student at Tohoku University’s School of Engineering, Kobayashi, 22, first visited Futaba last summer as a participant of a walking tour hosted by local entrepreneur and town assemblyman Tatsuhiro Yamane. Kobayashi says he has always been one to travel, having lived in several places in Japan and once in India due to the demands of his father’s job.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,