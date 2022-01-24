Many members of Japan’s foreign community come here to teach English. Some want the added experience of living abroad, some are looking to start anew in the country, and some are hoping to kick-start a lifelong career in education. No matter their situation, the pandemic has emphasized the precarious position many exist in.

The Japan Times spoke to a few of these teachers for an article titled “New job? Be sure to read the fine print” back in September. There, we discussed the pitfalls of vague contracts, a lack of paid sick leave and other issues that have caused serious burnout among educators in Japan and contributed to the country’s poor ranking when it comes to English education.

After contracts, the most frequent problem that arose in those discussions was a lack of teaching resources and support. For example, at many schools, teachers are expected to come up with their own curriculum, with few (if any) quality standards or opportunities to seek feedback. Those who become teachers here — or more often an instructor who assists a Japanese teacher in English-language classes — might find they are expected to adhere to a precise-but-outdated curriculum that emphasizes rote repetition and grammar structures over dynamic learning. Or worse, no curriculum at all.

“I was expected to come up with the curriculum as I went along,” says Elina Oi, a former teacher who worked at a school in Tokyo and then with private students. “It was all on me to come up with the curriculum and teach it, there were no guidelines and no support.”

Shireen Al-Zahawi, who has taught at a variety of international schools in Japan, tells similar stories about her experiences here.

“We had about a week to prepare the materials from scratch before the school opened for 2 year olds,” she says. “We didn’t have flashcards or books … the only things we had for our English class were crayons, chairs and tables for the kids.

“I had such a hard time getting things ready at the last minute for crafts and lesson-planning that I decided to work almost 11 hours (a day) for about a week or two just to get all of the materials ready two weeks ahead of time.”

Steven Thompson, a teacher with more than 20 years of experience in Osaka Prefecture, says that NETs (native English teachers) are expected to be competent enough to design lessons. However, many dispatch companies will hire native ALTs (assistant language teachers) or NETs with minimal teaching experience, leaving them hard-pressed to imagine how they, no matter how intelligent and enthusiastic they are, could come up with an adequate curriculum on their own.

Many schools, particularly public schools, currently find themselves struggling with budget shortfalls — not to mention the challenges of operating during a pandemic. This crunch has shifted the burden of creating the curriculum onto teachers, and that can have serious effects on quality of education, student interest and enthusiasm for the language, and teacher retention and burnout.

Some schools opt for a strict adherence to past curricula and instruct their educators to follow a pre-selected textbook down to the letter. This approach runs the risk of using textbooks and material that is outdated, according to Norihiko Inoue, regional sales and marketing director at Education First Japan.

“Most experts agree that the best way of teaching English is not to teach English, but instead to teach communication using English,” Inoue says. “For example, setting a theme, such as shopping, and then talking about what kind of language is spoken in shopping situations.

“But education in most schools across Asia is all about grammar — learning different grammar structures and perfect English, which is connected to the university entrance exam system. It’s very hard for Asian countries to change this format, because it’s part of a bigger structure.”

Further complicating matters are the differing objectives set out by the government and schools on a local level. The education ministry’s vision of how to teach English can sometimes clash with the objectives of parents, whose main goal is to see their children pass university entrance exams.

“The central ministry is aiming for communicative English,” Inoue says, “But exam English is not communicative, it’s multiple choice.”

Exams are also punitive, meaning students are punished for making mistakes. “English communication is not like that,” Inoue says. “It’s about trying new things and adding up the score, not subtracting.”

Teachers caught in the middle of this tug-of-war want to shift the curriculum toward communicative English, but face pressure to stick to less-practical exam materials. Teachers at public schools are also saddled with expectations to volunteer for extracurricular clubs, like English clubs, leaving even less time for curriculum creation and, in some cases, adding new obligations to create a “curriculum” for the club.

So where are things working? While private schools can be hit or miss for teachers depending on ownership and management, some have created a solid foundation for their teachers. Kaja Swenson, an English teacher in Nagoya, works at a small, family-owned school that offers collaboration and curriculum support, while still allowing teachers complete freedom to design their own lessons.

“Our school culture is very open, so we are constantly discussing activities and bouncing around our lesson ideas,” Swenson says. “This makes planning lessons completely doable in the time I have, and I feel confident in my lessons.

“At my previous position, this wasn’t the situation. We were given a very rigid curriculum to follow, down to the minute details. I felt less like a teacher, and more like a tool to administer a checklist.”

Thompson sees three main ways that English education can be improved in Japan: Ensure that English is taught in English, promote collaboration among English teachers to improve curricula, and strengthen the position of instructors with secure, longer contracts and paid sick leave.

Teaching in Japan can be a rewarding experience but, at the moment, you will likely need to do some extra work to meet your school’s expectations. With that in mind, several resources online can help. Teaching in Japan on Reddit is a productive forum for asking questions. Sites such as Tofugu and Teaching English in Japan share comprehensive lists of blogs and guides on teaching and curriculum development, and joining a teacher’s association such as the Japan Association for Language Teaching can also be helpful.

Challenges with English curriculum and teaching resources are contributing factors to Japan’s lackluster English progress over the years, and any teacher who has gone through the gauntlet may well agree.