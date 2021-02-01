The green-eyed Nezuko is a pretty little cat who tends to look a bit rough, due in part to her background and in part to her tomboy nature.

About 5 years old, Nezuko is one of a handful of cats at ARK who have been rescued from the horrors of a hoarder. The man took in cat after cat from an organization that failed to screen its prospective adopters, and he had accumulated an unbelievable 67 cats in total. They were kept in dire conditions: in cages with little food, no vaccinations, no medical attention. Nezuko and her friend Shinobu are two of the lucky ones. They got out.

Though long-haired cats are often said to be standoffish, Nezuko is anything but. She is curious about her new and wondrous world. She loves being admired and stroked, she’s incredibly relaxed, and she’ll even come when called. Chatty, but not demanding, Nezuko loves to play with toys and is quite the wild little girl, full of gusto and a captivating, contagious love for life. She understands just how good freedom feels.

If you are interested in adopting Nezuko, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

