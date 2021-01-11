Koji is a 10-year-old Kishu dog weighing in at around 17 kilograms. He’s extremely smart and, once he trusts you, will make for a wonderful companion. He’s a straightforward kind of guy. His loves in life are simple, too: food and walks.

Koji also enjoys learning tricks. He has “sit” down perfectly, recently he has gotten good at “turn around,” and he’s now working on “drop” and “stay.” Koji may be a bit (or quite a bit) older than the dog most people see themselves with when they start looking to adopt, but he’s very young for his age and has “loads of energy.” Do you like walks? This dog can keep up with you for hours.

Koji also has maybe the best dog “smile” in all of Japan. When he’s really pleased, his ears go flat. When you’re his person, you’ll know it!

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)