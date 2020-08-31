Ran, likely born to a stray, came to ARK as a kitten three years ago along with her two siblings.

Timid — or perhaps more accurately, wary — Ran is still not sure about people. Though she’ll show her charming, happy side to the shelter staff, she runs and hides from people she doesn’t know. Not the best way to find a home.

Nevertheless, Ran is no longer the shrinking violet she was three years ago. Her name actually means “orchid” in Japanese, and this sweetie loves being stroked, loves attention and affection, and loves her food. All in all she is a laid-back cat who is very lovable, she just needs a bit of time, patience and a while lot of love.

If you are interested in adopting Ran, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

