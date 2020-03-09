'Justice for all' means getting Mikio a real home

Rescued as a tiny kitten, Mikio has been at the shelter nearly his entire life. And that’s despite the fact he was featured on these pages nearly two years ago.

Mikio is a dashing young fellow, though, and he shouldn’t be spending the best years of his life in a cage, he should be in a loving home. Brother to Sue, Miko will be 3 years old in August. He’s healthy, and a really nice cat according to the staff at ARK. He can be a bit shy at first, but he loves getting attention from people he knows. He also loves other cats.

Mikio really is a prize, with gorgeous markings that kind of give him the air of Zorro. Anyone who brings this beauty home with them will surely stun neighbors and visitors wanting to know, just who is that masked cat?

If you are interested in adopting Mikio, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.