Voices | OVERHEARD

Honesty is the best policy

Rugby World Cup volunteer (to an Irish fan standing outside Tokyo Stadium): Sir, can I help you? Are you not going into the stadium?

Irish fan: No, it’s OK. I’m looking for my wife. She’s missing and I’m trying to locate her.

Volunteer: Should I arrange to make an announcement over the speaker?

Irish fan: No, it’s fine. Don’t take that trouble. She normally doesn’t listen to anyone.

— Tokyo Stadium, Chofu, Tokyo. Overheard by Japan Times On Sunday reader Prasanna Parthasarthy

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

