Naomi the cat, named after the tennis star, is ready for some love

Eight-year-old Naomi came to ARK when her elderly owner could no longer care for her. She is named after famed tennis player Naomi Osaka, but any similarities beyond the name are hard to find. Her penchant for food has given her the figure of an athlete on extended leave.

Still, she’s got the affection game down pat. Other than food, Naomi loves sitting on laps. But, if you stroke her too long or in the wrong spot, she’ll whack you with a pretty decent smash shot. No claws, she’s just trying to get her point across. She’s not an aggressive cat at all, she just likes to let you know the score.

Overall, Naomi is sweet, affectionate and friendly with other cats — a winning combination. Won’t you make Naomi the queen of your court?

If you are interested in adopting Naomi, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Racket furry: Naomi the cat is named after tennis star Naomi Osaka. | SEITARO MATSUO