A child fails his first visual 3D challenge

Young child (pointing to a running figure that has been painted on the ground): What is that man doing lying down?

Mother: It’s a sign telling people that this is a jogging course. The cycling course next to it has a bicycle painted on it.

Young child: But why is the jogging man lying down?

— Komazawa Park, Setagaya, ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

