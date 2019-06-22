Voices | OVERHEARD

A child fails his first visual 3D challenge

Young child (pointing to a running figure that has been painted on the ground): What is that man doing lying down?

Mother: It’s a sign telling people that this is a jogging course. The cycling course next to it has a bicycle painted on it.

Young child: But why is the jogging man lying down?

— Komazawa Park, Setagaya, ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Getting the word out on sexual consent to university students in Tokyo
After the many late nights spent in high school cramming to pass an entrance exam, university life can be an exciting turning point in the lives of youth in Japan. With club activities, drinking...
Image Not Available
Sightseeing overload
Male tourist (looking at a shrine): What's that one? Wife (not even bothering to look, but just shrugging her shoulders and looking bored): I have no idea. — Just oppos...
Image Not Available
Come rain, come shine
Foreign man: I never know what to make of rainy season. On one hand, the lack of sunshine is super depressing and the extra humidity makes it hard to sleep at night. And yet anything's better th...

,