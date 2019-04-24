This pup named Brexit is something everyone can agree on

Even though he’s only about 2 years old, this sunny little fellow has had a lot of darkness in his life. He also has the unusual name of Brexit, but no matter what your politics are, the name reflects “change” of a sort, the kind this pup has seen since coming to ARK last December.

Brexit was found emaciated, wandering alone in the woods on a mountain. His will to live pulled him through and since then he has filled out to just over 12 kilograms.

He’s healthy but bears some scars of his past malnutrition, as two of his legs are shorter than the others. This makes him limp a bit, but does nothing to slow him down. He’s not timid, just a little shy until he gets to know you.

Brexit loves walks, eating and playing with other dogs. He’s also surprisingly well-mannered. Brexit is in love with life. And now that he’s out of the woods and out of the dark, we’re hoping he can step into the sun and into your life very soon!

If you are interested in adopting Brexit, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net