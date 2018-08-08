Views from Tokyo: What tips do you have to beat the heat?

Lekeshia Griffin

Nurse, 41 (American)

I stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and take breaks in an air-conditioned atmosphere every once in a while. The climate of New Orleans, which is where I live, is the same as that of Tokyo in terms of the humidity.

Luka Knezevic

Student, 21 (Croatian)

I drink five or six bottles of water to stay hydrated, change my T-shirt once, take a shower twice, go into convenience stores randomly without any intention of buying goods. I was really surprised to see a crazy man wearing a jacket under the scorching hot sun, until I noticed that his special jacket had a fan spinning on each side of the front.

Ayami Higashifuji

Cosmetic company worker, 24 (Japanese)

Don’t switch off the AC, don’t go outside, and eat umeboshi (pickled dried plums). At home I pickle umeboshi, make ume onigiri (rice balls) and drink ume shōchū (liquor) with water. I use “ice pillows” while I sleep. I have never collapsed due to heatstroke.

Ryo Yamamoto

Student, 22 (Japanese)

Well, first of all, it is important to stay hydrated, and to have good meals — that is, in terms of nutrition and purines (which can cause gout). Taking into consideration the heavy physical toll this heat takes, I am also conscious of the need to sleep well.

Ivy Zhang

Student, 20 (American)

Drink lots of water, dress appropriately, find good buildings with air conditioning, walk under the shade of trees and, finally, don’t go outside. In Boston, where I study, it’s so hot and very humid, but because of the sea wind, in the evening and in the morning it’s a bit cooler than Tokyo. It is almost unnecessary to use the AC except on hot days.

Hiroki Handa

Student, 20 (Japanese)

I cope by eating ice cream, keeping the air conditioner on constantly and by frequently using wet face towels. And when sleeping, I drape one of those towels you can buy in ¥100 stores around my neck — the ones that stay cold after you soak them in water.

