|

Star material: a cat named Mikio

Mikio was but a kitten when he came to ARK last September, but he’s grown into a gorgeous, “uber-friendly” cat who’s about to turn 1 year old. The dashing Mikio was a bit of an unknown at first, hiding behind a mask that kept everyone guessing, and a bit cool around other cats. But now he’s a big boy weighing in at close to 5 kg and, in his mind, there’s no competition anymore. He has reached celebrity level with his charming personality, and Mikio loves the attention. He’ll rush to your side, flop over and show you his to-die-for fluffy, curvy belly. And, really, what more could one ask for from a star?

If you are interested in adopting Mikio, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

On the stump: Bolivian-born city councilor Noemi Inoue hands out campaign pamphlets in Tokyo's Sumida Ward. Her successful re-election campaign in 2015 was featured on NHK World TV.
Wanting to make a difference, Bolivia-born Noemi Inoue turned Japanese and entered politics
Giving up your nationality is not something to be taken lightly, especially in a society like Japan where so much of one's identity is tied to citizenship. For Bolivian-born Noemi Inoue it was a...
Farm facts?: A sign on the Seto Inland Sea island of Shiraishi that's meant to inform visitors also amuses them.
In Japan, the most important rule for language translation is often broken
I've had many a tourist tell me I could get rich by proofreading the poor English on signs, menus and pamphlets in Japan. Their reference to such wealth does not mean to highlight the actual com...
Big mikan marvelous: Mackerel tabby Miko finds a home in Tokyo
Miko, a mackerel tabby first featured here two years ago this month, has found a new home with the Riker family in Tokyo. Flown in from Osaka, Miko was initially shy but has become quite the att...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

SAKURA NISHITAKI

, ,