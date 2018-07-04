Until real change is achieved, LGBTQ people in Japan have no reason to be grateful

On July 9, the city of Osaka will become the eighth municipality in Japan to issue documents recognizing same-sex partnerships.

On the one hand, it’s tempting to interpret this action as a step towards equality. Partnership recognition is largely symbolic, but even incremental progress can lead to real change.

But these performative gestures often become impediments to equity and equality, and the way in which such actions are acknowledged has a huge impact on more critical legislation: long overdue basic civil liberties like antidiscrimination policies, laws protecting and supporting transgender people, and same-sex marriage or civil unions.

When the first same-sex partnership in Japan was recognized in Shibuya in 2015, mayor Ken Hasebe called it “a first step.” So why, nearly three years later, are we still taking first steps?

Public opinion polls show that support for same-sex marriage has been steadily increasing in Japan, reaching a majority in 2015. According to a survey by the National Institute of Social Security and Population Studies, over 70 percent of those in their 20s approve of legal same-sex unions.

But even though Japan is ready for real change, it has yet to come — instead, we’re meant to react to decorative gestures like partnership recognition with gratitude. Until real change is achieved, LGBTQ people have no reason to be grateful.

It’s important to clarify what sort of “recognition” is being offered. Couples must both be over 20 years old and at least one individual must reside in the ward where the application is being made. If these requirements are met, both parties sign a document and pay an application fee of ¥300.

In return, they are issued a document legally allowing them — but not entitling them — to share rental accommodation and visit one another in hospital. Whether or not institutions honor this document is entirely at their own discretion, with no repercussion save for the threat of their names being released to the public.

What’s more, this document is ward-specific. As soon as a recognized couple leaves the boundaries of the granting municipality, their certificate turns back into a pumpkin — or rather, a meaningless piece of paper.

Seen through the fairy dust, a partnership certificate seems less like a legal agreement and more like a participant ribbon given out at sports day. It doesn’t actually do anything, and is designed to make the recipient feel appreciated at almost no expense to or effort from the donor.

Yes, partnership recognition has been hard-won thanks to the work of LGBTQ advocates and their allies, and such gestures can become important arguments for large-scale legislation, but they just as often become stalling tactics. When advocates accept but then later express dissatisfaction with these paltry offerings and continue to push for the civil rights they initially demanded for LGBTQ people, they are frequently regarded as greedy, impatient or having an alternative agenda.

Any of these outcomes result in negative sentiment that can ultimately undercut the small progress made by weak legislation. With that in mind, it’s imperative that partnership certificates should be regarded as a step, not a destination.

I’ve seen the same one-step-forward, two-steps-back game play out in my home country of Canada. Same-sex marriage was legalized in 2005, but the right to marry is only a small part of LGBTQ equality. To be achieved, it must be inclusive and comprehensive.

As eyes turn towards Japan as it prepares to host the 2020 Olympics, its people have an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to its key mandate: the promotion of a “peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.”

Can they come out winners? Sure. They just have to stop accepting participant ribbons.

