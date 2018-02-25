A big-eyed, beautiful tabby named Pei seeks a home

Pei, a big-eyed, beautiful tabby, is new to ARK, having just arrived last month after his owner had to be hospitalized. Though he’s big, Pei is still young, only a year and a half old. He’s not as tough as he looks, either. A change of scenery and he’ll be a bit out of sorts. Though he won’t get upset, he’ll need some time before he can feel secure enough to really stretch out.

Then again, all but the most adventurous cats and, perhaps one could say, the most naive, wouldn’t need a bit of time to adjust to new things in life. It’s part of the feline mystique and Pei is classic cat. He’s not one for flamboyant shows of affection either — like, horrors, a dog! Pei prefers to sit quietly by your side and occasionally send you a few languid blinks of approval. He knows how to share his abode with other cats, but would prefer not to. Pei is, however, inclined to get lonely, so someone who would spend time with him would be oh so appreciated.

If you are interested in adopting Pei, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net