Year of the dog: A 5-year-old named Gion

Five long years this guy has spent in the shelter. And though it’s better than a lot of the places the animals in it have come from, it’s no life.

Gion was rescued when he was found as a puppy starving at a Kyoto temple. At first, he was so frightened of people and the world in general that his whole body would tremble and he didn’t want to go on walks. At 5 years of age now, he still is a bit timid but puts up a false front and tries to warn other dogs away by pretending to be brave.

Gion, who weighs about 16 kg and is the size of small border collier, is not aggressive in the least. He’s still a bit timid and unsure of people, but what he is crying out for is someone to give him a home and love him, someone to bond with, someone he can trust. Once that person reaches out to him, the bond can only grow. Please give Gion a chance.

If you are interested in adopting Gion, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net