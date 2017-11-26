New love, new life: Scrooge finds a home in Shizuoka and a new name, Boo

First featured here last year, 11-year-old Scrooge has found a loving home in Shizuoka with the Shibata family. Now rechristened Boo, he is pictured here with Julia Shibata.

Boo’s story touched the family’s hearts and Julia’s mother, Marianne, says, “He was in great need of a new home. His world had shattered when his owner died, after which he was sheltered in Osaka, Tokyo and then a foster family.” Marianne, from Canada, says she felt “our family could provide Boo with the love and stability he undoubtedly was missing.”

And they did. Boo learned to fetch a ball, which had been totally strange to him. “He now loves to run instead of just slowly walking around the block. He has definitely flourished despite his age,” says Marianne.

And, the mother of three says the benefits have been mutual. “I was astonished to see how beneficial it was for my teenage children to welcome a pet into our home. Boo has pulled us closer together as a family. We all spend time together playing with or walking Boo every day. He has injected newfound fun, energy and affection into our household.”.

