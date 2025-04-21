Targeted advertising is the business model that created much of the modern internet, and no company has benefited more than Google.
On Thursday, a district court judge handed down a ruling that threatens to dismantle part of that money-printing machine. Finally, there’s a Big Tech antitrust case with an obvious and effective remedy.
Of course, this decision will set off a costly and complex round of appeals that could take years and may walk back some of Judge Leonie Brinkema’s conclusions. Still, as it stands now, it’s a significant blow to Google’s business, one that comes on the heels of losing another blockbuster antitrust trial last year.
