Amid the turmoil at the country’s federal agencies, a disturbing pattern has emerged: Research addressing differences in the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ Americans is being acutely targeted.

The Trump administration’s aim appears twofold: to deny the existence of disparities affecting nearly 1 in 10 Americans and to ensure there’s no paper trail proving the harm caused by policies that target the community.

According to a Bloomberg Opinion analysis, more than half of the 550 grants terminated over the last six weeks by the National Institutes of Health — collectively estimated to be worth billions of dollars — addressed LGBTQ+ health somehow. (Columbia University’s grants were excluded from our tally because they all were canceled or frozen amid Trump’s claims of antisemitism at the school.)