Amid the turmoil at the country’s federal agencies, a disturbing pattern has emerged: Research addressing differences in the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ Americans is being acutely targeted.
The Trump administration’s aim appears twofold: to deny the existence of disparities affecting nearly 1 in 10 Americans and to ensure there’s no paper trail proving the harm caused by policies that target the community.
According to a Bloomberg Opinion analysis, more than half of the 550 grants terminated over the last six weeks by the National Institutes of Health — collectively estimated to be worth billions of dollars — addressed LGBTQ+ health somehow. (Columbia University’s grants were excluded from our tally because they all were canceled or frozen amid Trump’s claims of antisemitism at the school.)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.