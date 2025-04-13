Japan has become one of the top tourist destinations in the world, with a record-breaking 37 million overseas visitors arriving last year.
But the news is not all positive; overtourism has grown into a real issue, with popular tourist spots becoming overcrowded and incidents involving tourists showing poor manners at shrines and on trains increasing.
Furthermore, there’s another problem that’s not getting much attention — and it’s not about tourists causing trouble. It’s reports of Japanese people committing alleged criminal acts against foreign visitors. This might be surprising in a country that prides itself on safety, but the issue is “chikan,” or groping.
