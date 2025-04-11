China is undergoing a dramatic shift toward hypereducation, with no signs of slowing down.
According to UNESCO, the country's higher education enrollment rate surged from 29% in 2012 — when Chinese leader Xi Jinping came to power — to 72% in 2022. For comparison, Japan’s rate was 65% the latter year.
Traditionally, the educational system is shaped like a pyramid, with fewer students advancing to higher levels. Yet, a notable phenomenon has emerged in China known as “benyan daogua”: A reversal in the number of undergraduate and graduate students.
