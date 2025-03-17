Recently, while working on my upcoming academic article about the Senkaku Islands — specifically Japan's whole-of-government efforts in 1979 to survey and construct a heliport on Uotsuri Island — I realized that despite the government's attention to its territorial disputes with Russia, South Korea, China and Taiwan, Japan lacks a dedicated university or graduate program on territorial issues. This stands in contrast to Western countries, where such academic programs exist.

Yes, there are both Japanese academics and foreign experts — including myself — in Japan who specialize in territorial disputes, whether involving this nation or other countries. Others focus on related aspects, such as international law or joint development. Some of these experts are affiliated with think tanks and institutes like the Japan Institute of International Affairs and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo, where their insights help inform both domestic and international audiences.

However, there are no undergraduate or graduate programs that focus on territorial issues, and more specifically, cover aspects like history, security, international and maritime law, natural resources, marine life, economic development or diplomacy, among others.