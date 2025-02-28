With the dramatic firing of two members of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff — the chairman, Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown, and the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti — President Donald Trump’s administration has shocked the armed forces.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also dismissed the Air Force’s vice chief of staff, Gen. James Slife, and three judge advocate generals (JAGS) — the top uniformed lawyers for the Army, Navy and Air Force. Trump indicated more firings of top military officials are in the offing.

How should we think about this rare purge at the very top of the uniformed military? Is it unprecedented? What are the likely consequences on the Department of Defense’s mission?